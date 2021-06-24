Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 65,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

