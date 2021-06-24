Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.44. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.