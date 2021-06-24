Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,361 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1,495.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of RCII opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

