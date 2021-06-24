Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 219,225 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219,225 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

