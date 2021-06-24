Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,886 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.