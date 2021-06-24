Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

