Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $155,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $365.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.