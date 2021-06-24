PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading 1.4% Higher

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.43. 29,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

