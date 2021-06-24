PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading 1.4% Higher

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.43. 29,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
The stock has a market cap of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.
About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
