Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.61 and last traded at $111.35. Approximately 33,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,873,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.