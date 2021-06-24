Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.