Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

