Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 119,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

