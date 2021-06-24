Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.
A number of research firms have commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.58.
NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 4,830,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,573. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
