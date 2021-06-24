Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 4,830,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,573. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

