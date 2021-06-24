Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,349 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

