Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

