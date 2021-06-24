Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

