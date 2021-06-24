Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,726 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,283,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ball by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Ball by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 12,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ball by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

