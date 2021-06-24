Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,224 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

