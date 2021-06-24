Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

