Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

