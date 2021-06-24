Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

