Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $924,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $284.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.49. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

