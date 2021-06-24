Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,629,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $3,107,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $3,049,000.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

