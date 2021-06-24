Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

