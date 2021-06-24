Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,982 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $43,183,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

