Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,798,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after buying an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $45,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.