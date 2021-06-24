Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

CLDR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.