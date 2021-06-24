Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.04 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

