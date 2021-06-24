Penta Reaches One Day Volume of $42,810.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $42,810.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00611117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

