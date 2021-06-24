Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

PNR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.04. 775,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

