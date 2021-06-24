PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.35. 148,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,150. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

