Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,109 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Bunge accounts for about 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,833. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.