Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

