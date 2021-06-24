Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 116,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

