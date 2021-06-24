Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 210,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,281. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

