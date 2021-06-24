PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

