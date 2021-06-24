PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.16. 10,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,161. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

