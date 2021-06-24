Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.04. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 7,560 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
