Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €186.42 ($219.31).

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €3.55 ($4.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €183.50 ($215.88). The stock had a trading volume of 439,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €176.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

