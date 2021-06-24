Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MATD opened at GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.55.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

