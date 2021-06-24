Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:MATD opened at GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. Petro Matad has a one year low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.55.
About Petro Matad
