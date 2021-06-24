Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 466.43 ($6.09).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 454.80 ($5.94). The stock had a trading volume of 621,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,363.18. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

