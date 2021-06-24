Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,305 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 932,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,714,941.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $328,171.14.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

PHAT opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

