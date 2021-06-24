Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE PSX opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

