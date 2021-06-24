Pi Financial Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$576.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last three months.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

