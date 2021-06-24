Pier Capital LLC Buys 87,227 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

