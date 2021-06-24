Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 111,124 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.