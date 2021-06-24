Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,401 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,501,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock valued at $89,494,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -22.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.