Pier Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,239 shares of company stock valued at $59,571,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

