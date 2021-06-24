Pier Capital LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

