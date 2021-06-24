Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.39

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 72595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,703,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,859,945.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

